I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $931.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that I-Mab will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $53,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,855.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $741,230 in the last ninety days.

About I-Mab

