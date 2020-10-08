IBM (NYSE:IBM) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.58-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-17.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.54 billion.

NYSE:IBM opened at $124.07 on Thursday. IBM has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.00.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBM will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded IBM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IBM from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IBM from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.13.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

