IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. IDT has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $30,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IDT by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDT by 4,103.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 96,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IDT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDT by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 626,809 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

