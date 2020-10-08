Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Up 6.7%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $71.55. Approximately 213,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 334,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

