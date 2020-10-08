Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.00

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75.94 ($0.99), with a volume of 13715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:INHC)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC operates as a healthcare technology company in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers Induction Switch, a mobile application module that provides directory, document sharing, secure messaging services to enable healthcare professionals communicate with each other. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

