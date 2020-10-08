Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €25.50 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IFXA. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.37 ($27.49).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

