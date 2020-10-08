Insider Selling: Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Insider Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APRE opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

APRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.