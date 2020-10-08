Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $156,583.50 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $156,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $424,272.80.

On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $519,240.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $211.99 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $267.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average is $215.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after buying an additional 539,240 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,841,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after buying an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after buying an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

