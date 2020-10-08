Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,592,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $88,660.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $84,900.00.

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00.

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $248,670.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $85,730.00.

On Monday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $85,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $86,060.00.

On Friday, September 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $85,150.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CorVel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.