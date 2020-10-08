Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 9,340 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $179,981.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard F. Baruch, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $55,050.00.

NYSE ELF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.20. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

