Insider Selling: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Sells 4,532 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48.

GBT stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

