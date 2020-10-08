Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells $279,528.34 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $279,528.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,917.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Godaddy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 9th, Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $51,286.99.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $17,114.93.

On Friday, August 28th, Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $48,032.64.

On Monday, August 31st, Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $380,450.00.

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,511,000 after acquiring an additional 78,624 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after acquiring an additional 604,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.