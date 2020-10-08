Insider Selling: LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Major Shareholder Sells $293,861.82 in Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $293,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $2,062,823.36.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $11,734.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $23,785.02.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $203,859.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $342,092.75.

On Thursday, July 16th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $139,801.92.

LOGC opened at $7.24 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 798,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 393,304 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 837.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

