Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Sells $199,805.13 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $199,805.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 180,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,091.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Brandon Zell sold 3,501 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $99,323.37.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brandon Zell sold 3,999 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $119,810.04.

NYSE WORK opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Slack by 680.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 117,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Slack by 55.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,438,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Slack by 223.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

