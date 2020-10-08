Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.98

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.98 and last traded at $132.98, with a volume of 5790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.67.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $98,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 116,570 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $12,315,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,714 shares of company stock valued at $43,824,311 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.