Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $8,399,546 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $244.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $244.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

