Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.44

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.44 and last traded at C$143.87, with a volume of 28543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$144.15.

IFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.09.

The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$141.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$135.29.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.4943808 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,830.40. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Martel purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$792,807.24.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

