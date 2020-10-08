Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTEQ. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $27.29.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $482.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intelsat will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

