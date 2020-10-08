Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $50.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $560,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 710,869 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,621. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $1,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.