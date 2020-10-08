Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $121.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,086 shares of company stock worth $19,231,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 117,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 68,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

