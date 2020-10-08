Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Receives $2.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $507.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 97.93, a current ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 474.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

