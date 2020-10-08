Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

IVR stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 97.93, a current ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.