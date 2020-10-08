Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,025 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.17% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $226,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 33,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ opened at $279.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average of $244.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

