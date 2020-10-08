Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.33

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 2981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 879,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 290,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,498 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 735,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 312,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

