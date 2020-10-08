Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,589 call options on the company. This is an increase of 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,717 call options.

NYSE:HST opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $380,992,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614,347 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.