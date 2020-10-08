Investors Buy High Volume of Cimarex Energy Call Options (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,852 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 461% compared to the typical volume of 687 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. 140166 upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

XEC opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

