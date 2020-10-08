Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,043 call options on the company. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 2,282 call options.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.