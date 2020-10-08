Investors Buy Large Volume of Lamb Weston Call Options (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,369 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 780% compared to the average volume of 610 call options.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 145.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.