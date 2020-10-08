Investors Purchase Large Volume of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Put Options (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,776 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 920 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMX opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

