Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,927 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,432% compared to the typical volume of 191 put options.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

PMT stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 1.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

