InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $51.00 price target on the stock. InVitae traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.51, with a volume of 8191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.61.

In other InVitae news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $939,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $29,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after purchasing an additional 979,097 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 278.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 801,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

