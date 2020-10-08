Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Itron is benefiting from strong momentum across Riva distributed intelligence platform. Further, new tenders and awards remain positives. Also, normalizing trend in the Asia-Pacific region is acting as a tailwind. Additionally, Itron’s supply chain optimization strategy is another positive. The company remains optimistic about its strategic investments and growing footprint in the connected devices space. The company does not expect any order cancellation in the rest of 2020 which is a positive. Further, solid momentum of Device Solutions across water and gas markets is a tailwind. However, restrictions imposed by coronavirus are headwinds for all segments of Itron. Also, declining shipment volume and suspension of deployments by local and regional governments are concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

ITRI opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,777 shares of company stock worth $218,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Itron by 49.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth about $407,000. AXA grew its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 67,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Itron by 8.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

