ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITVPY. ValuEngine raised shares of ITV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.66. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

