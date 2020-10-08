J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.60. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

