Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Novartis AG’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Novartis in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after buying an additional 142,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 69,706 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.