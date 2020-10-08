JinkoSolar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 35,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 2,820 call options.

NYSE JKS opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 90.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 36.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,390 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

