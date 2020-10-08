John Kitlen Sells 2,000 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $124,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,194.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $129,180.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $138,400.00.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,033,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth about $101,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

