JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €21.50 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.25 ($33.24).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €29.97 ($35.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

