JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €54.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.94 ($54.05).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €49.09 ($57.75) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.24. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.51.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

