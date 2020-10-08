JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 42,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

