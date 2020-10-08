Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Insider Susan Forrester Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) insider Susan Forrester bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.00 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($69,642.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$12.22.

Get Jumbo Interactive alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.73%.

About Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.