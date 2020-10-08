Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,900 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 9,900 ($129.36) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.44) to £100 ($130.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.12) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £112.30 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.96) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.48) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £108.58 ($141.88).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 8,678 ($113.39) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,288 ($121.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,553.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,149.08.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

