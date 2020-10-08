Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Down 5.9%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.69. 1,503,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,548,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $387.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

