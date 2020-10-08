Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Shares of KRTX opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $477,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,350,333 shares of company stock worth $103,039,658. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 686,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,171,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,228,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,106,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.