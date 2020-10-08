Kirsten M. Spears Sells 5,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadcom stock opened at $366.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.