K&S (ETR:SDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Independent Research set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

SDF opened at €7.10 ($8.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.86. K&S has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

