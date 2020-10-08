KT (NYSE:KT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded KT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

NYSE KT opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,296,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 929,071 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in KT by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 552,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KT by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,228,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 520,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,987,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after buying an additional 332,872 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KT by 1,201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 144,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About KT

