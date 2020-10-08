Kwmg LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

The Boeing stock opened at $164.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average is $159.82. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

