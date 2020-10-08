Kwmg LLC Purchases 1,747 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,904,000 after acquiring an additional 81,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,556,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,832,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $115.29 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.