Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $51.74. Approximately 111,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 217,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Corporation will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 221,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $11,245,777.30. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $4,203,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate, and complex antigen-based vaccines. The company has a license to Sutro Biopharma's Xpress CF platforms for cell free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation. Vaxcyte, Inc was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc in May, 2020.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.